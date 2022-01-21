Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Trading Up 3.2%

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB) was up 3.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.84 and last traded at $6.84. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 18,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.63.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.70.

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Blue Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Blue Group by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA acquired a new position in shares of Global Blue Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $831,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Global Blue Group by 106.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 57,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of Global Blue Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,091,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Blue Group Company Profile (NYSE:GB)

Global Blue Group Holding AG provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country.

