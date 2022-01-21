Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $70.00. The stock had previously closed at $38.76, but opened at $34.01. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Global-e Online shares last traded at $38.52, with a volume of 41,398 shares.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on GLBE. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global-e Online presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Global-e Online by 361.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Global-e Online in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.08% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.63 and its 200 day moving average is $62.38.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $59.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.57 million. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 22.26% and a positive return on equity of 2.16%. On average, analysts predict that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

