Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,599 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,278 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global Partners were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Partners by 19.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,783 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the second quarter worth about $228,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Partners by 11.4% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,018 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its position in Global Partners by 9.6% in the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 123,027 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 10,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GLP opened at $25.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company has a market cap of $868.70 million, a P/E ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.37. Global Partners LP has a 52 week low of $17.88 and a 52 week high of $27.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.98.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.22. Global Partners had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Global Partners LP will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.00%. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 242.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Global Partners LP engages in purchasing, selling, storing, and logistics of transporting petroleum and related products. It operates through the following business segments; Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO) and Commercial. The Wholesale segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks and diesel to wholesale distributors.

