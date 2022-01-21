Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Stock Holdings Boosted by CX Institutional

CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 6.7% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.1% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 1.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3.6% during the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Global Payments news, Director Kriss Cloninger III bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $137.68 per share, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total transaction of $66,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $205,885 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Global Payments from $151.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Northcoast Research upgraded Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital started coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Global Payments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.50.

GPN stock opened at $144.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.42. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.75 and a fifty-two week high of $220.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.03 billion, a PE ratio of 45.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.13.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 31.55%.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

