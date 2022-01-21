Global Water Resources (TSE:GWR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $18.79

Global Water Resources, Inc. (TSE:GWR) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$18.79 and last traded at C$18.79, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$19.51.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 371.73, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$21.85 and its 200-day moving average is C$22.74. The stock has a market cap of C$425.57 million and a PE ratio of 118.24.

Global Water Resources (TSE:GWR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$14.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$14.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Global Water Resources, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 176.87%.

About Global Water Resources (TSE:GWR)

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 66,000 people in 24,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

