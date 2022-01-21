Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Trading Down 4.7%

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) fell 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.94 and last traded at $0.94. 7,868 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,453,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GSAT. TheStreet downgraded Globalstar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Globalstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -17.17 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.39 million. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 82.11% and a negative return on equity of 24.40%. On average, equities analysts predict that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 200.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,274,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $82,369,000 after acquiring an additional 30,866,364 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 33.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,969,438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $119,205,000 after acquiring an additional 16,619,166 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 359.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,175,111 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,232,000 after acquiring an additional 11,086,573 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globalstar in the second quarter worth $16,373,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the third quarter worth $8,961,000. 17.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globalstar Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

