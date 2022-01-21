Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Downgraded to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
GFI has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.
GFI opened at $10.92 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.58 and a 200 day moving average of $9.57. Gold Fields has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $12.52.
Gold Fields Company Profile
Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
