Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Downgraded to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

GFI has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

GFI opened at $10.92 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.58 and a 200 day moving average of $9.57. Gold Fields has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $12.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 116.8% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 76.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the second quarter worth $59,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the third quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Gold Fields during the third quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors own 26.89% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

