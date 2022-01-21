Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Announces — Dividend of $0.01

Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, January 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.
Shares of GROY opened at $4.82 on Friday. Gold Royalty has a 1 year low of $3.39 and a 1 year high of $7.08.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on shares of Gold Royalty in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gold Royalty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.
About Gold Royalty
Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty and streaming company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.
