Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Announces — Dividend of $0.01

Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, January 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Shares of GROY opened at $4.82 on Friday. Gold Royalty has a 1 year low of $3.39 and a 1 year high of $7.08.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on shares of Gold Royalty in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gold Royalty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Royalty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Gold Royalty by 2,311.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 44,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Gold Royalty by 3,752.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 71,853 shares during the last quarter. 4.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gold Royalty

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty and streaming company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

