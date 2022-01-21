Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 237,159 Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,350,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 237,159 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF worth $197,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HAP Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 199.6% during the third quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 32,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 21,758 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,283,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,147,000 after purchasing an additional 37,854 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the third quarter worth $231,000. Gunma Bank Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. now owns 88,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the third quarter worth $1,425,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FEZ opened at $46.13 on Friday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $40.60 and a 12 month high of $49.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.92.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

