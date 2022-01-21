Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $176.42 Million Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 4.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,409,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,105 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $176,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in APH. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 534.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 798.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

APH stock opened at $77.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.87. The company has a market capitalization of $46.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $58.58 and a 52-week high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.68%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on APH. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen lowered shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.95.

In related news, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $13,889,066.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $4,632,244.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 985,600 shares of company stock valued at $81,038,736 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

