Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN) Position Boosted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,139,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,436 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 40.00% of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF worth $187,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,867,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $851,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $478,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GINN opened at $55.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.41. Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $54.14 and a 1 year high of $65.07.

