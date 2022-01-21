Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Shares Bought by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,429 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $3,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the third quarter worth $26,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 74.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 62.5% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the third quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the third quarter worth $166,000. 35.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $15.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 8.29 and a quick ratio of 8.29. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $16.22.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The investment management company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $71.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.70 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 110.79%. Golub Capital BDC’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Golub Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.41%.

In related news, Director Anita R. Rosenberg acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.84 per share, for a total transaction of $148,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

GBDC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

Read More: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.