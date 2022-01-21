Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,195 ($16.31). Gooch & Housego shares last traded at GBX 1,140 ($15.55), with a volume of 19,186 shares traded.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($20.47) price objective on shares of Gooch & Housego in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Get Gooch & Housego alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £283.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,170.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,291.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.40.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a GBX 7.70 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Gooch & Housego’s previous dividend of $4.50. Gooch & Housego’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.33%.

Gooch & Housego Company Profile (LON:GHH)

Gooch & Housego PLC engages in the manufacture and sale of acousto-optics, electro-optics, fiber optics, and precision optics/systems in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Aerospace & Defence, Life Sciences/Biophotonics, and Industrial segments.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Gooch & Housego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gooch & Housego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.