Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) PT Lowered to C$3.75

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Goodfood Market from C$6.00 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. cut their price target on Goodfood Market from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Eight Capital cut their target price on Goodfood Market from C$12.00 to C$6.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James cut Goodfood Market from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$12.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Goodfood Market to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$5.83.

Shares of TSE:FOOD opened at C$3.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$4.23 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.42. Goodfood Market has a 1 year low of C$3.19 and a 1 year high of C$14.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$255.30 million and a P/E ratio of -7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.26, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

