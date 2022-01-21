Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering and developing breakthrough cell therapies to address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cancer. Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. is based in SUZHOU, China. “

Get Gracell Biotechnologies alerts:

NASDAQ GRCL opened at $4.45 on Monday. Gracell Biotechnologies has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $33.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 14.70 and a current ratio of 14.70.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gracell Biotechnologies will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRCL. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Gracell Biotechnologies by 123.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $183,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

Gracell Biotechnologies Company Profile

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

See Also: Current Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gracell Biotechnologies (GRCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.