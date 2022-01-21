Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Stake Boosted by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Graco were worth $5,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Graco in the third quarter worth $44,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Graco by 24.3% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Graco in the third quarter worth $72,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Graco in the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Graco by 98.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.67.

Graco stock opened at $72.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.35. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.34 and a fifty-two week high of $81.09.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $486.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.27 million. Graco had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 29.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.73%.

In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $25,631.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Graco Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

