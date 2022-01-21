Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Boosts Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $21,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 0.6% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its position in shares of Booking by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

BKNG stock opened at $2,433.64 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,860.73 and a 12 month high of $2,687.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,325.55 and its 200 day moving average is $2,320.49. The company has a market capitalization of $99.93 billion, a PE ratio of 265.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $12.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BKNG. Bank of America upped their price objective on Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,838.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,060.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Booking from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,749.04.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,455.00, for a total value of $449,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,420.91, for a total transaction of $1,815,682.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,799 shares of company stock worth $6,499,973. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.