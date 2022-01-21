Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Buys 89,100 Shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 552,065 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,100 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $16,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Silchester International Investors LLP grew its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 14,495,672 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $436,320,000 after acquiring an additional 91,867 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,066,409 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $96,315,000 after acquiring an additional 691,537 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,685,815 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,037 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,761,707 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $53,026,000 after acquiring an additional 130,443 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,209,187 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,981,000 after buying an additional 64,036 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

SKM stock opened at $26.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 52-week low of $25.71 and a 52-week high of $50.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.22.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 12.73%.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.3867 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. This is a boost from SK Telecom Co.,Ltd’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.90%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SKM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

