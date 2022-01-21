Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $18.15 Million Holdings in Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,616,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 1.13% of Montauk Renewables worth $18,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MNTK. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Montauk Renewables in the third quarter worth $4,992,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Montauk Renewables by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 264,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after buying an additional 26,705 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Montauk Renewables by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Montauk Renewables by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 27,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 21.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 8,395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNTK opened at $10.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.13 and a 200-day moving average of $9.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Montauk Renewables, Inc. has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $14.93.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $39.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.80 million. Montauk Renewables had a negative return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. Research analysts forecast that Montauk Renewables, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Montauk Renewables from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

About Montauk Renewables

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

