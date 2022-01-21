Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,400 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,100 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.07% of Best Buy worth $18,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter worth approximately $272,224,000. HS Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter worth approximately $190,808,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 49.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,192,185 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $137,077,000 after acquiring an additional 393,159 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 122.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 668,300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $76,841,000 after acquiring an additional 367,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter worth approximately $38,212,000. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

NYSE:BBY opened at $94.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.54 and a 52-week high of $141.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.86.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.62 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.13%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.00.

In related news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $37,127.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.