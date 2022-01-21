Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Purchases 24,356 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 315,496 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,356 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $11,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,482 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 9,500 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,505 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. 35.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.73.

Shares of LVS opened at $43.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $66.76. The company has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.47 and a beta of 1.47.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.24). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.51%. The business had revenue of $857.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.