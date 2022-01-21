Gravity Finance (GFI) Price Hits $0.0034

Gravity Finance (CURRENCY:GFI) traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. During the last week, Gravity Finance has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar. One Gravity Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gravity Finance has a total market cap of $1.21 million and $1,038.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00057331 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,856.72 or 0.07348240 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00061672 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,790.24 or 0.99778774 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00064741 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00007687 BTC.

About Gravity Finance

Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance

Buying and Selling Gravity Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gravity Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gravity Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

