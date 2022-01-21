Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.27

Great Panther Mining Limited (TSE:GPR) (NYSE:GPL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27, with a volume of 51522 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Great Panther Mining to a “hold” rating and set a C$1.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.25 price objective on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

The stock has a market cap of C$120.27 million and a PE ratio of -5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.16, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.52.

Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR) (NYSE:GPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$48.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$50.87 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Great Panther Mining Limited will post 0.0991453 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Great Panther Mining Company Profile (TSE:GPR)

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in AmapÃ¡ State, Brazil, as well as two mines in Mexico; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

