Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Stake Lessened by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Green Brick Partners worth $2,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 19,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,322,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Green Brick Partners by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 24,180 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Green Brick Partners by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,763,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,221,000 after acquiring an additional 10,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R.P. Boggs & Co. grew its stake in Green Brick Partners by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. now owns 443,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,099,000 after acquiring an additional 18,111 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Green Brick Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. B. Riley cut their price target on Green Brick Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Green Brick Partners in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

In other news, Director Richard S. Press sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $150,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Green Brick Partners stock opened at $23.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.10. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.27 and a 52-week high of $32.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.46.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $342.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.01 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

