Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Short Interest Up 17.2% in December

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the December 15th total of 2,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 437,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GDOT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Green Dot in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.14.

In other Green Dot news, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 6,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $279,470.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 670,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $25,607,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 677,276 shares of company stock worth $25,921,520 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Green Dot by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,027,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,020,000 after buying an additional 44,330 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Green Dot by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,518,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,521,000 after acquiring an additional 149,900 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Green Dot by 2.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,022,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,751,000 after acquiring an additional 43,608 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Green Dot by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,872,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,735,000 after acquiring an additional 62,975 shares during the period. Finally, Brahman Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in Green Dot by 4.0% in the third quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 1,541,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,590,000 after acquiring an additional 59,732 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GDOT opened at $33.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.29 and a beta of 0.90. Green Dot has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $57.51.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $339.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.27 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 2.45%. Green Dot’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Dot will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

