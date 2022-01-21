Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $33.19

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $33.19 and last traded at $33.23, with a volume of 600 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.54.

GDOT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Green Dot in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.14.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.29 and a beta of 0.90.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $339.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Green Dot Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 6,276 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $279,470.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 670,000 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $25,607,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 677,276 shares of company stock worth $25,921,520 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 206.4% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 483,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,518,000 after acquiring an additional 325,641 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Green Dot by 15.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Green Dot by 7.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 608,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,631,000 after purchasing an additional 44,785 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Green Dot in the third quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Green Dot in the third quarter valued at about $2,535,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

About Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT)

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

