Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. Increases Stake in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) by 436.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,394,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,134,548 shares during the quarter. Full Truck Alliance accounts for 0.9% of Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.’s holdings in Full Truck Alliance were worth $21,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter worth $51,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter worth $56,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Ocean Arete Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 19.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Full Truck Alliance alerts:

Shares of YMM stock traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $8.57. The stock had a trading volume of 69,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,132,279. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $22.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.39.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $192.70 million during the quarter.

Full Truck Alliance Profile

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM).

Receive News & Ratings for Full Truck Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full Truck Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.