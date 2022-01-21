Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,300 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the December 15th total of 54,300 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 217,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Grindrod Shipping in the third quarter worth about $378,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping during the third quarter worth $368,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 120.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 20,935 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Grindrod Shipping during the third quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Grindrod Shipping during the third quarter valued at $5,475,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Grindrod Shipping in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grindrod Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Grindrod Shipping in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Shares of GRIN opened at $17.86 on Friday. Grindrod Shipping has a 52 week low of $4.64 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.53.

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $135.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.33 million. On average, analysts forecast that Grindrod Shipping will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.13%.

About Grindrod Shipping

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 23 owned dry bulk carriers and 8 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

