Guggenheim Lowers Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $555.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Guggenheim from $720.00 to $555.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price points to a potential upside of 43.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NFLX. Evercore ISI downgraded Netflix from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $710.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $656.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Netflix from $580.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $567.70.

Shares of NFLX traded down $121.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $386.68. 811,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,001,800. Netflix has a 52 week low of $478.54 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $605.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $590.38. The company has a market capitalization of $171.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total transaction of $4,720,326.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $1,730,869.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,463 shares of company stock valued at $15,928,471 over the last three months. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,144,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,459 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $538,314,000. Gobi Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $510,468,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $388,262,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Netflix by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,789,412 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,092,150,000 after acquiring an additional 616,339 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

