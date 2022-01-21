Gulden (NLG) Price Hits $0.0077

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 19.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 21st. During the last seven days, Gulden has traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gulden coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. Gulden has a total market cap of $4.33 million and $31,339.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.24 or 0.00318699 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00009283 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002853 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000798 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003603 BTC.

Gulden Profile

Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 558,957,925 coins. The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official website is gulden.com . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

