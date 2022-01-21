Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.00 Per Share

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0022 per share on Friday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 37.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust’s previous dividend of $0.000788.

OTCMKTS:GULTU opened at $0.03 on Friday. Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02.

Get Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust alerts:

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust Company Profile

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust is a statutory trust, which holds overriding royalty interests in future production from each of McMoRan’s Inboard Lower Tertiary/Cretaceous exploration prospects located in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore in South Louisiana. The company was founded on December 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.