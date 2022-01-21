Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.00 Per Share

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0022 per share on Friday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 37.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust’s previous dividend of $0.000788.
OTCMKTS:GULTU opened at $0.03 on Friday. Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02.
Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust Company Profile
