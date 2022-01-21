Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) & Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Head-To-Head Review

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) and Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hagerty and Goosehead Insurance’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hagerty N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Goosehead Insurance $117.01 million 29.11 $9.29 million $0.38 242.11

Goosehead Insurance has higher revenue and earnings than Hagerty.

Profitability

This table compares Hagerty and Goosehead Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hagerty N/A N/A N/A Goosehead Insurance 5.41% -17.73% 3.65%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.1% of Goosehead Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.0% of Goosehead Insurance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Hagerty and Goosehead Insurance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hagerty 0 0 0 0 N/A Goosehead Insurance 1 2 4 0 2.43

Goosehead Insurance has a consensus price target of $160.00, suggesting a potential upside of 73.91%. Given Goosehead Insurance’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Goosehead Insurance is more favorable than Hagerty.

Summary

Goosehead Insurance beats Hagerty on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hagerty Company Profile

Hagerty, Inc. provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers collector vehicles, motorsports, boats, and business insurance products; and car financing for antique, classic, and collectible vehicles. The company is based in Traverse City, Michigan.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company. The Franchise Channel segment comprises of franchisee operations that are owned and managed by individual business owners. The company was founded by Robyn Jones and Mark E. Jones in 2003 and is headquartered in Westlake, TX.

