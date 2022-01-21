Haier Smart Home (OTCMKTS:HRSHF) Shares Up 4.7%

Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRSHF)’s stock price shot up 4.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.10 and last traded at $4.10. 100,498 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 212% from the average session volume of 32,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.91.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.70.

Haier Smart Home Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HRSHF)

Haier Smart Home Co, Ltd. manufactures and distributes home appliances in Mainland China, the United States, Australia, Southeast Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It provides refrigerators, freezers, washing machines, dryers, household and commercial air-conditioners, purifiers, fresh air systems, electric water heaters, gas water heaters, solar water heaters, heat pump water heaters, vacuum cleaners, POE water purifiers, POU water purifiers, water softening equipment, dishwashers, ovens, gas stoves, and other kitchen appliances.

