Hall Private Wealth Advisors Boosts Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Hall Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,757 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up 4.1% of Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Medtronic by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,389,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,961,348,000 after acquiring an additional 7,623,881 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $921,134,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Medtronic by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,415,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,168,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043,059 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in Medtronic by 4,297.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,975,074 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $247,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Medtronic by 3,039.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,872,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,587 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In related news, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MDT opened at $106.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.96. The stock has a market cap of $142.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $98.38 and a 1-year high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.62%.

MDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Medtronic from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.65.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.