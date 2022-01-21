Hall Private Wealth Advisors Has $502,000 Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Hall Private Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Duke Energy were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 105.3% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. 61.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DUK. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

Shares of DUK opened at $102.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.34. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $85.56 and a 1-year high of $108.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.55%.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $39,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

