Hall Private Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Hall Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,416,000. Zimmer Biomet accounts for 1.5% of Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter worth $36,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth $37,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth $40,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 133.3% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 55.2% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBH opened at $123.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.48 and a 200-day moving average of $141.31. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $116.60 and a one year high of $180.36. The company has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 24.68%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.45.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

