Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 2,800 Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 62,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 5,907 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 20.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 15.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 8,715 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Surevest LLC boosted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 162,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 12,016 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ILPT. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

ILPT opened at $23.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a current ratio of 6.98. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $21.01 and a 52-week high of $28.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 88.59%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

