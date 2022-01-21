Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 57,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 14,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 46,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $739,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VNDA opened at $13.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $774.95 million, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.44. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $21.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.23.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.50 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 7.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

