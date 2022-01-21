Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $18.65

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.65 and traded as high as $20.27. Hang Seng Bank shares last traded at $20.01, with a volume of 8,572 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hang Seng Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.57.

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

