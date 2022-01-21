HAP Trading LLC Acquires Shares of 10,559 VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM)

HAP Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 129,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000.

NYSEARCA VNM opened at $19.91 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.60 and a fifty-two week high of $21.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.09.

Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Vietnam Index (the Index). The Market Vectors Vietnam Index is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index intended to give investors exposure to Vietnam.

