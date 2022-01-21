HAP Trading LLC Has $304,000 Stock Position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF)

HAP Trading LLC raised its stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. HAP Trading LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $985,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 44,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 271,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after buying an additional 26,650 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA TBF opened at $16.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.29. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a 12-month low of $15.36 and a 12-month high of $18.49.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

