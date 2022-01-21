HAP Trading LLC Sells 2,111 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

HAP Trading LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,089 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,111 shares during the period. HAP Trading LLC’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Wendy’s by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,671,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $413,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,747 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Wendy’s by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,061,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $239,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,413 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Wendy’s by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,685,910 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $109,744,000 after purchasing an additional 339,175 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Wendy’s by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,715,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,002,000 after buying an additional 99,816 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wendy’s by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,678,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,155,000 after buying an additional 1,403,423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WEN opened at $22.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.61 and its 200 day moving average is $22.62. The Wendy’s Company has a twelve month low of $18.86 and a twelve month high of $29.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $470.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WEN shares. Stephens raised their target price on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America began coverage on Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus cut shares of Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.74.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

