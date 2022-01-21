Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €169.32 ($192.41).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €155.55 ($176.76) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €234.00 ($265.91) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €250.00 ($284.09) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($136.36) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €120.00 ($136.36) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

HLAG traded up €3.20 ($3.64) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €268.60 ($305.23). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,256. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €241.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €211.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.33. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €85.40 ($97.05) and a 52-week high of €295.00 ($335.23). The firm has a market cap of $47.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.84.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface, and mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail, security information and verified gross mass services.

