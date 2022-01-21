Harborview Advisors LLC Acquires 485 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Harborview Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRP. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 245.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock opened at $25.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.13. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $25.21 and a 12-month high of $26.50.

