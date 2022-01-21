Harborview Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Harborview Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the quarter. iShares Micro-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Harborview Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Harborview Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 103,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,763,000 after purchasing an additional 17,041 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 124,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,491,000 after purchasing an additional 18,085 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWC opened at $125.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.16. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $125.66 and a twelve month high of $159.56.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

