Haven Protocol 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.38 Million (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded down 28% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 21st. During the last week, Haven Protocol has traded down 37.5% against the U.S. dollar. Haven Protocol has a market capitalization of $43.69 million and $1.38 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Haven Protocol coin can now be bought for about $2.02 or 0.00005477 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,934.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $2,624.09 or 0.07104708 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.57 or 0.00315625 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.24 or 0.00867053 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00072179 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00009675 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $174.65 or 0.00472865 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00009167 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.55 or 0.00266824 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 21,598,159 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

