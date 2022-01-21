Haverford Trust Co Buys 2,301 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Haverford Trust Co raised its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 96.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 261,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,959,000 after buying an additional 30,432 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.7% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after buying an additional 4,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 262,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,053,000 after buying an additional 13,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

MS has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet raised Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.21.

In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS opened at $99.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $179.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.53. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $66.85 and a 52-week high of $106.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.53 and its 200-day moving average is $99.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.76%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

See Also: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.