Haverford Trust Co Increases Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Haverford Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,589 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EOG. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 268.0% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $140,458.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,082 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on EOG. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $127.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.41.

Shares of EOG opened at $103.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $60.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.02. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.08 and a 52-week high of $107.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The business’s revenue was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy exploration company to purchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.03%.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

