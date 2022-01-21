Haverford Trust Co Sells 1,000 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Haverford Trust Co lowered its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $338,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $32.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.91 and a 12 month high of $38.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.31. The stock has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.17.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. This is a boost from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 32.49%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.50 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

In related news, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 21,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total value of $778,341.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $358,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

