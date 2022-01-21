Haverford Trust Co Sells 45 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Haverford Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,768,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,481,378,000 after purchasing an additional 13,018 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,276,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $997,296,000 after purchasing an additional 34,352 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 861,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,587,000 after purchasing an additional 37,332 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 116.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 475,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,924,000 after purchasing an additional 255,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 8.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 453,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,789,000 after purchasing an additional 35,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $254,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total value of $4,831,703.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,034 shares of company stock worth $12,765,357. 10.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GWW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $481.58.

NYSE GWW opened at $490.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $501.16 and its 200-day moving average is $458.48. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $356.23 and a one year high of $527.06.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 7.35%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.